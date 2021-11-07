ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €39.78 ($46.80).

ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1 year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

