Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €47.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alstom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €46.28 ($54.44).

Alstom stock opened at €31.38 ($36.92) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €32.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of €38.15. Alstom has a 1-year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 1-year high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

