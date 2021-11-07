Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) versus SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) and SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

100.0% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of SITE Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of SITE Centers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Acadia Realty Trust and SITE Centers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acadia Realty Trust $255.48 million 8.00 -$8.76 million $0.11 210.02 SITE Centers $416.76 million 8.75 $35.72 million $0.99 17.44

SITE Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Acadia Realty Trust. SITE Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acadia Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Acadia Realty Trust has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SITE Centers has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Acadia Realty Trust and SITE Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acadia Realty Trust 3.58% 0.49% 0.25% SITE Centers 13.58% 3.62% 1.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and SITE Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acadia Realty Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80 SITE Centers 0 3 5 0 2.63

Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $20.33, indicating a potential downside of 11.98%. SITE Centers has a consensus price target of $15.38, indicating a potential downside of 10.97%. Given SITE Centers’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SITE Centers is more favorable than Acadia Realty Trust.

Dividends

Acadia Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. SITE Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Acadia Realty Trust pays out 545.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SITE Centers pays out 48.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SITE Centers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

SITE Centers beats Acadia Realty Trust on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate. The Structured Financing segment involves earnings and expenses related to notes and mortgages receivable which are held within the Core Portfolio or the Funds. The company was founded by Kenneth F. Bernstein in 1964 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

