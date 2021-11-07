Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Receives $133.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.60.

PAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Shares of PAC stock opened at $137.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a one year low of $92.82 and a one year high of $138.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $264.44 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $3.4886 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $1.92. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 238.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAC. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

