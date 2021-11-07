Analysts Set Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) PT at $62.92

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.92.

Several analysts have issued reports on TENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Tenable from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $55.70 on Friday. Tenable has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $58.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.14 and a beta of 1.64.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $170,122.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $165,850.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,452 shares of company stock worth $5,105,501. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. FMR LLC increased its position in Tenable by 336.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 523,335 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 4.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter worth approximately $782,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Tenable by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

