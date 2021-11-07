Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.43.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,789,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,913 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,930,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,630,000 after buying an additional 452,030 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,100,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,644,000 after acquiring an additional 456,467 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,208,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,912,000 after acquiring an additional 22,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,755,000 after acquiring an additional 33,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 24.34%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

