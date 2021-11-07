Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.57.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRLBF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Cresco Labs to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Cresco Labs from $12.65 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

CRLBF opened at $8.43 on Friday. Cresco Labs has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.