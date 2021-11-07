FY2021 EPS Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Revolve Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.99. William Blair also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RVLV. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.16.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $81.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 65.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.28. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $82.85.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after acquiring an additional 75,780 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 27,614 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 242,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 805.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 24,126 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 26,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,939 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $3,789,988.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 30,546 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $1,738,067.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,998,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,140,150 shares of company stock valued at $72,621,678 in the last 90 days. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.