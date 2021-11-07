Brokers Offer Predictions for Regional Management Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regional Management in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $8.01 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.36.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 29.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RM. JMP Securities cut shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Regional Management stock opened at $59.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $612.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.34. Regional Management has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $64.07. The company has a quick ratio of 28.98, a current ratio of 28.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.

In other news, COO John D. Schachtel sold 2,600 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $145,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 3,900 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $227,526.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,766 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 34.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 575.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management in the first quarter worth $757,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management in the first quarter worth $201,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

