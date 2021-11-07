Steven Madden, Ltd. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Steven Madden in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s FY2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SHOO. TheStreet raised Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $49.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $51.40. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.