SailPoint Technologies (SAIL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect SailPoint Technologies to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect SailPoint Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

NYSE:SAIL opened at $48.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.34 and a beta of 1.85. SailPoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.31.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.15.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, insider Matt Mills sold 11,317 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $495,231.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,665.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,613 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $72,181.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,188 shares of company stock worth $4,228,057 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of SailPoint Technologies worth $30,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.