TransAlta (TA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.18 per share for the quarter.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$619.00 million during the quarter.

Shares of TA opened at C$13.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.42. The company has a market cap of C$3.78 billion and a PE ratio of -11.02. TransAlta has a one year low of C$8.28 and a one year high of C$14.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -13.82%.

TA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CSFB cut their price target on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TransAlta to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.81.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

