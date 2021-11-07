Tudor Pickering Reiterates Buy Rating for Enbridge (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Tudor Pickering in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$54.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$58.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, CSFB downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.41.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at C$53.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$51.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$49.41. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$35.80 and a 12 month high of C$54.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62. The firm has a market cap of C$109.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.98.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.