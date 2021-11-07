Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) PT Raised to C$5.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CJ. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of Cardinal Energy stock opened at C$5.20 on Friday. Cardinal Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.38. The firm has a market cap of C$781.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62.

In related news, Director Stephanie Sterling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.23, for a total transaction of C$211,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$922,573.27.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

