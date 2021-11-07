CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at Canaccord Genuity

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DBM. Haywood Securities lowered their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.43.

CanWel Building Materials Group stock opened at C$6.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.88, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$591.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of C$6.13 and a 1-year high of C$10.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.27.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$756.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$773.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CanWel Building Materials Group

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

