BMO Capital Markets Increases Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target to C$2,450.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2,299.00 target price on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2,400.00 target price (up from C$2,200.00) on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2,335.71.

TSE CSU opened at C$2,157.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2,150.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$1,964.67. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of C$1,459.99 and a twelve month high of C$2,270.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.73 billion and a PE ratio of 105.79.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$18.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$14.44 by C$4.07. The company had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Software will post 64.720003 earnings per share for the current year.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

