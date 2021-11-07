Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $666.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.31 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

NYSE:KL traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,599,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,564. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $50.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.37. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.66%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KL. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.97.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.