BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $45.85, but opened at $54.00. BigCommerce shares last traded at $55.40, with a volume of 42,560 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

In related news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $541,414.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $547,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 122,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,833,219 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in BigCommerce by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 1.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 8.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in BigCommerce by 6.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.37. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -73.51 and a beta of 1.13.

About BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.