Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $44.39 and last traded at $44.38, with a volume of 297 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.93.

The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Main Street Capital by 0.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 43,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Main Street Capital by 16.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Main Street Capital by 9.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 202,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 76.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

