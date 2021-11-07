Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $220.89, but opened at $240.00. Synaptics shares last traded at $258.81, with a volume of 10,339 shares traded.
The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYNA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synaptics from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synaptics from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.23.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 440.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 129,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,312,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth about $432,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.11, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50.
About Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.