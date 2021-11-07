Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $220.89, but opened at $240.00. Synaptics shares last traded at $258.81, with a volume of 10,339 shares traded.

The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYNA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synaptics from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synaptics from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.23.

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total transaction of $1,014,130.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total value of $141,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,546.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 440.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 129,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,312,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth about $432,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.11, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

