Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $86.06, but opened at $57.37. Peloton Interactive shares last traded at $57.05, with a volume of 613,869 shares.

The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on PTON. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.97.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total transaction of $9,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,497.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 396,470 shares of company stock valued at $40,708,012 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

