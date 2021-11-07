Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $30.91, but opened at $29.30. Livent shares last traded at $29.91, with a volume of 13,455 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.70.

In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Livent by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,328 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,089,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -348.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Livent (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

