LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LHCG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on LHC Group from $252.00 to $191.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group began coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on LHC Group from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.73.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $144.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.35. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LHC Group will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in LHC Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in LHC Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in LHC Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

