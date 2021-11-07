LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LHCG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on LHC Group from $252.00 to $191.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group began coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on LHC Group from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.73.
Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $144.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.35. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $236.81.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in LHC Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in LHC Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in LHC Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About LHC Group
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
