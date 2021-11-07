Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Begins Coverage on Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NVEI opened at $109.96 on Wednesday. Nuvei has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $140.23.

