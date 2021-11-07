FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “FedNat Holding Company operates as a holding company. It provides insurance underwriting, distribution, claims processing and premium financing services through its subsidiaries. The company underwrites non-standard and standard personal automobile insurance and mobile home property and casualty insurance. FedNat Holding Company, formerly known as Federated National Holding Company, is based in Florida, United States. “
NASDAQ FNHC opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. FedNat has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $48.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.86.
About FedNat
FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.
Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FedNat (FNHC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.