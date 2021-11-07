FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FedNat Holding Company operates as a holding company. It provides insurance underwriting, distribution, claims processing and premium financing services through its subsidiaries. The company underwrites non-standard and standard personal automobile insurance and mobile home property and casualty insurance. FedNat Holding Company, formerly known as Federated National Holding Company, is based in Florida, United States. “

Get FedNat alerts:

NASDAQ FNHC opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. FedNat has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $48.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNHC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in FedNat by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedNat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FedNat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedNat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of FedNat by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. 43.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FedNat (FNHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.