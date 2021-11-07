Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NYSEAMERICAN BDL opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $47.85.
Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile
Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc operates as a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experience and typical of casual restaurant chains.
