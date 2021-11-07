Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSEAMERICAN BDL opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $47.85.

Get Flanigan's Enterprises alerts:

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 17.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc operates as a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experience and typical of casual restaurant chains.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.