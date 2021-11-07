TDCX Inc’s (NYSE:TDCX) Quiet Period Will End on November 10th

TDCX’s (NYSE:TDCX) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, November 10th. TDCX had issued 19,358,957 shares in its initial public offering on October 1st. The total size of the offering was $348,461,226 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During TDCX’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TDCX in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.30 target price on the stock.

TDCX stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. TDCX has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

TDCX Inc is a digital customer experience solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies. It offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The company serves travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organisations, gaming, e-commerce and education sector.

