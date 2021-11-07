Vera Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VERA) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on November 10th

Vera Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:VERA) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, November 10th. Vera Therapeutics had issued 4,350,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 14th. The total size of the offering was $47,850,000 based on an initial share price of $11.00. After the end of Vera Therapeutics’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

VERA opened at $19.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.90. Vera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $33.45.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERA. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

