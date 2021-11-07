Profound Medical Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PROF)

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 5,020 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,942% compared to the typical volume of 165 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the second quarter worth $177,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the first quarter worth $250,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 9.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Profound Medical by 18.7% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Profound Medical in the second quarter valued at about $430,000. 42.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PROF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

PROF stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.36. Profound Medical has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $230.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.12% and a negative net margin of 333.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts expect that Profound Medical will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

