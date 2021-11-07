FSD Pharma Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HUGE)

FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 14,547 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,564% compared to the average volume of 546 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in FSD Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FSD Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of FSD Pharma by 33.4% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 581,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 145,643 shares during the period.

NYSE HUGE opened at $1.53 on Friday. FSD Pharma has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $4.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66.

FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter.

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD 201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also develops drugs for the treatment of pain, inflammation, and neurological disorders.

