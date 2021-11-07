Comparing Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) & Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID)

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) and Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Olink Holding AB (publ) and Rapid Micro Biosystems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olink Holding AB (publ) 0 2 2 0 2.50 Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 1 3 0 2.75

Olink Holding AB (publ) presently has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.49%. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.44%. Given Rapid Micro Biosystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rapid Micro Biosystems is more favorable than Olink Holding AB (publ).

Profitability

This table compares Olink Holding AB (publ) and Rapid Micro Biosystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olink Holding AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Rapid Micro Biosystems N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Olink Holding AB (publ) and Rapid Micro Biosystems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olink Holding AB (publ) $54.07 million 76.64 -$6.78 million N/A N/A Rapid Micro Biosystems $16.08 million 55.70 -$37.08 million N/A N/A

Olink Holding AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Rapid Micro Biosystems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.0% of Olink Holding AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on. The company's products also comprise Olink NPX Manager, a purpose-built software that enable users to import data, validate data quality, and normalize for subsequent statistical analysis; and Olink Insight, a cloud platform for data visualization and statistical analysis of normalized protein expression (NPX) data. In addition, it provides Olink Analysis services comprising study design and consultation, sample preparation and assay execution, and data processing and QC; and bioinformatics services. The company sells its products and services through its own direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Knilo HoldCo AB and changed its name to Olink Holding AB (publ) in January 2021. Olink Holding AB (publ) was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is based in LOWELL, Mass.

