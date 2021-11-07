Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:TMX)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Terminix Global in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Cortellacci now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terminix Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terminix Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

TMX opened at $40.59 on Friday. Terminix Global has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.57.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 30.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 9.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 7,528 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 11.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the first quarter worth $548,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 10.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 50.2% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Brett Ponton acquired 5,982 shares of Terminix Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.66 per share, with a total value of $249,210.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,210.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

