Under Armour, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Under Armour in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on UAA. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

NYSE:UAA opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.31. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $27.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average is $22.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Under Armour by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Under Armour by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Under Armour by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Under Armour by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

