Brokers Offer Predictions for Varonis Systems, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Varonis Systems in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Ader now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.75) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.82). William Blair also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

VRNS has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $62.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -57.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.94. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $37.89 and a one year high of $75.33.

In other news, Director Kevin E. Comolli sold 51,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $3,298,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $200,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,085 shares of company stock valued at $13,987,408 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,798,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,581,000 after acquiring an additional 369,987 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,105,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,572,000 after acquiring an additional 479,863 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,521,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,259 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,022,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,896,000 after acquiring an additional 537,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,998,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,801,000 after acquiring an additional 48,873 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

