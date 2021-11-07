FY2021 EPS Estimates for Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Raised by Analyst

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Weatherford International in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.20) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($5.02). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Weatherford International’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $32.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Weatherford International has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $34.95.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.52.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

