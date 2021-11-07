SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Price Target Cut to C$32.00

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SSRM. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.50 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.75.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at C$21.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 16.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 6.34. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of C$17.29 and a 1 year high of C$27.79.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.