Gain Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share (NASDAQ:GANX)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gain Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.42) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gain Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of Gain Therapeutics stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. Gain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.09 and a current ratio of 18.09.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GANX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $339,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, CM Management LLC purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

