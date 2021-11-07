True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Given a C$7.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$7.50 price objective on True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TNT.UN. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.57.

Shares of TNT.UN opened at C$7.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.83, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$663.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48. True North Commercial REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$5.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. True North Commercial REIT’s payout ratio is 153.49%.

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

