Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target to C$123.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$122.00 to C$123.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their target price on Thomson Reuters to C$144.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$162.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$144.29.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of TSE TRI opened at C$146.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$145.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$130.79. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of C$99.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$152.03. The company has a market cap of C$71.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.83 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 2.9700001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.28%.

In related news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.94, for a total transaction of C$3,078,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,230 shares in the company, valued at C$1,420,851.43.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.