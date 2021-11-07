Raymond James Reiterates C$2.90 Price Target for Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF)

Raymond James set a C$2.90 price objective on Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Western Forest Products’ FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WEF. TD Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Western Forest Products in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. CIBC downgraded shares of Western Forest Products from an outperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$2.60 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

WEF opened at C$1.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.11. Western Forest Products has a 52 week low of C$0.85 and a 52 week high of C$2.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$685.12 million and a PE ratio of 4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$414.40 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Forest Products will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is 4.26%.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$61,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,029,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,110,140.85. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,211 shares of company stock valued at $397,473.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

