Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Issues Earnings Results

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Berkeley Lights stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.42. 652,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,202. Berkeley Lights has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 9.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.04.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.14.

In other news, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $1,508,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $133,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 335,212 shares of company stock valued at $12,200,235 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

