Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS.
Shares of PARR traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.08. 452,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,623. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.31. The company has a market cap of $968.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Par Pacific has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $20.18.
In other news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 64,500 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $1,004,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,666 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.
Par Pacific Company Profile
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.
