Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS.

Shares of PARR traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.08. 452,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,623. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.31. The company has a market cap of $968.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Par Pacific has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $20.18.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

In other news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 64,500 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $1,004,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,666 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Par Pacific stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,823 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Par Pacific worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.