Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $940 million-$970 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $916.51 million.Fortinet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.850-$3.950 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $302.70.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $341.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,678,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,206. Fortinet has a one year low of $109.93 and a one year high of $349.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $313.08 and its 200-day moving average is $269.29.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 49.60%. The company had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,901 shares of company stock valued at $16,670,281 in the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

