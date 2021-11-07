MRC Global (MRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $9.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $749.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 2.52.
Separately, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Friday, July 30th.
About MRC Global
MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.
