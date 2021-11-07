MRC Global (MRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $9.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $749.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 2.52.

Separately, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MRC Global stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 44,315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of MRC Global worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

