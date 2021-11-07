Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $95.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.71 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.