Zynga (ZNGA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.58 million. On average, analysts expect Zynga to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zynga stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.13 and a beta of 0.09. Zynga has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $40,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,988.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $421,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 137,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,014 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZNGA. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.05.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

