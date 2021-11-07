Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 360 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays set a CHF 395 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 374.38.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.