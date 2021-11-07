Fundamental Research Boosts Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Price Target to C$14.47

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Fundamental Research from C$14.38 to C$14.47 in a report released on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.28% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Record Lending in Q3 / Investors’ Appetite for MICs to Remain High” and dated October 29, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of TSE AI opened at C$14.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 92.72, a current ratio of 94.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of C$11.30 and a 52 week high of C$15.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$619.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.