Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) PT Raised to C$81.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) had its price target hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$81.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BIP.UN. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$78.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.40.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of BIP.UN stock opened at C$74.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$71.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$68.99. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of C$60.35 and a 52 week high of C$74.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.61. The company has a market cap of C$21.92 billion and a PE ratio of 42.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.