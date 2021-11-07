ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Price Target Raised to C$54.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$48.50 to C$54.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ATA. TD Securities boosted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark boosted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$51.50 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATS Automation Tooling Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.33.

Shares of ATA opened at C$48.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.03. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52-week low of C$17.94 and a 52-week high of C$48.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.43 billion and a PE ratio of 51.01.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$510.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$461.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.0599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$221,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Simon Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.25, for a total value of C$221,261.00.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

